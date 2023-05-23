Michelle Soifer became the protagonist of dozens of headlines after appearing at the Reggaetón Lima Festival on May 20 at the San Marcos Stadium. The former reality girl was invited to the set of “America Today” to give details of what happened at the event after being booed and booed by the public, since no one expected the singer to appear among the invited artists. Despite the criticism she received, she was grateful for the opportunity to perform live in front of so many people.

Likewise, he downplayed the negative comments he has received since that day and ensures that every artist is exposed to experiencing this type of situation. “I feel very happy to have been in front of so many people on such a big stage. That experience that I carry in my heart, nobody is going to take it from me (…). I will always have the best of faces in a situation like that. As a professional artist, I am going to continue with my show always giving the best for the public, because that is what they deserve”, he stated.

