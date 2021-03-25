Michelle Soifer continues to accumulate success after signing with an international label. Weeks ago, the singer released “The babe” And now he celebrates that his latest song has amassed more than 3,000,000 views.

Through her Instagram account, the singer thanked her fans for supporting her in this new stage of her artistic career.

“Thank you all for being part of this great success. I feel indebted to everyone and it motivates me to continue giving my best. Let’s go for more! ”, He wrote on the social network. Her millions of followers did not hesitate to show their pride and congratulated her on her achievements.

In the stories of the platform, the former reality girl assured that the news came as a surprise and that she never thought that her song would be so successful on YouTube.

“I feel excited and I am super happy, I can’t believe it. I’m excited because seriously, ‘La nena’ is breaking it and I’m happy, grateful and they don’t know how excited my heart is, ”said Michelle Soifer.

Sound engineer Michelle Soifer won a Grammy

The singer congratulated the sound engineer who worked on her last song “La nena”, because he was the recipient of a grammy award for his work in the music industry. Alan Saucedo He is the manager of Sony Music Mexico and already has five other statuettes from the same event.

“Happy to hear that Alan won one more Grammy. It is an inspiration, many songs are coming along with my Monumental Music label “, he said. Michelle Soifer in social networks.

