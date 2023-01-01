Michelle Soifer He has become one of the most representative figures in the national show business and knows how to stay current over the years. The model, like so many others, began her television career in “Combate” and, from there, established herself in the Peruvian environment until today she decided to venture into the world of music at the hands of Monumental Music.

During her time on the aforementioned reality show, the artist starred in various controversies with her other colleagues and also romances that became national news. One of them was her famous love affair with Miguel Rebosio, who surprisingly ventured into this type of program.

Michelle Soifer and her romance with Miguel ‘Conejo’ Rebosio

The former national soccer player became one of the most striking tails of “Combat”, which at that time led the rating in its schedule. Immediately, there was a connection with Michelle Soifer, so shortly after both confirmed their relationship.

It was almost a year in which the couple starred in various moments in the reality show, but their sentimental bond would not have a good ending. The commitments that both handled made it impossible for them to see each other often, so what happened was almost inevitable.

Michelle Soifer and Miguel Rebosio end their relationship amid rumors of infidelity

In June 2012, Michelle Soifer gave an interview confirming her final separation from Miguel Rebosio. The model emphasized how radical her decision was, since in her previous romances she used to end up going back to her partner.

Of course, at that time it was speculated that the former soccer player of the Peruvian team would have been unfaithful, but she herself was in charge of denying these rumors.

“I don’t want to talk about that topic because it is very painful for me. Right now I’m trying to distract myself and focus on my career. Please don’t torment me because I don’t want to talk. The break is final. In any case, let him say so. As a lady, I can’t talk about the breakup, let him tell you the reasons for his decision. There were no third parties, much less lack of love. I am very sad, ”he indicated for Trome.