Confirmed. Michelle Soifer Y Rafael Cardoz placeholder imageOr are they the new figures of I am, new generation, the renewed edition of the imitation program that will premiere this Monday, May 17.

The former members of This is War changed their television house to become part of the Latina family. In the recent edition of Women in command, the couple was presented with great anticipation.

Michelle Soifer will join the jury table along with Mauri Stern, Katia Palma and Ángel López. While Rafael Cardozo placeholder image will be the new driver of the imitation space.

Something that drew attention is the absence of Maricarmen Marin, who was not named in the promotional trailers.

“It is an honor to be in this program”, were the words of the Brazilian. “We are happy and grateful to everyone,” said the interpreter of “La nena”.

I am, season 30: today is the grand finale

This Friday May 14 is the grand finale of season 30 of I am. Four finalists fight to be crowned the champions of the thirtieth edition of the famous television format.

Who are the finalists? ‘Dynamic duo’, ‘Menudo: el reencuentro’, ‘Princesita Mili’ and ‘Luis Fonsi’ are the four candidates to win the coveted cup.

According to Karen Schwarz, the choice of the winner will be made through the choice of the public.

