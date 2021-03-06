Michelle Soifer officially released the video for her latest song “The babe”. Through her social networks, the singer was very anxious about this new production, which became a number trend on YouTube.

“I cannot deny that I am with mixed feelings, ‘La Nena’ will make people talk, since it is a job done with great professionalism by my team at Monumental Music, I promise that I will give my all to my fans in this return to music, do not miss it, it is already on YouTube and on all digital platforms, ”she declared excitedly. Michelle Soifer in statements collected by El Popular.

The song tells the story of a woman after suffering a love disappointment. The video clip shows Michelle Soifer with her friends Rafael Cardozo and Karen Dejo.

The theme with influences from the urban genre, reggaeton and hip hop is now available on all digital platforms.

The new production of Michelle Soifer It will have 10 unpublished songs, with which it points to internationalization.

Last November, the former reality girl announced her return to music after signing a contract with the Peruvian record label Monumental Music, directed by businessman Gil Shavit and Cuban producer Jefry Lozano.

“Under his support, I will present my new musical proposal to the public in 2021, in search of my long-awaited internationalization as a singer,” he said. Michelle Soifer in a press release.

