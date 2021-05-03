Michelle Soifer generated great expectations when her participation in I am, great battles as a member of the jury was confirmed. Indeed, the singer appeared on the program as a guest judge replacing Maricarmen Marín.

The interpreter of “La nena” shared the table of qualifiers with Katia palma, Mauri Stern Y Angel Lopez to evaluate the performance of the pairs in the imitation space.

After her debut, the young woman used her social networks to celebrate this achievement in her professional career. Through Instagram, he left a message thanking those who allowed him to be part of the staff.

“Last night at Yo soy I had an incredible time. First time accompanying the jury table with a first-rate production team. Not to mention the talents that left me with goosebumps. I enjoyed every minute “Said the former competitor of This is War.

“May the successes continue and God bless everyone who belongs to the team,” he added. Michelle Soifer, who came to the TV set in an elegant and sparkling turquoise dress.

Josimar praises Michelle Soifer

Josimar Fidel left a message to Michelle Soifer after confirming that she will be part of the jury of I am.

“I will always have affection for Michelle and a lot of trust. We have a friendship that has been around for many years, ever since I sang in the cumbia. I will always support her in whatever way I can, especially now that she is starting a musical career again ”, said the interpreter.

“She is very good at music, she shines with her own light,” he added.

Michelle Soifer announces that she is working on her second song

After having obtained a resounding success with “La nena”, which reached millions of views on YouTube, Michelle Soifer is already working on her new project. The former reality girl communicated to her Instagram followers that in the coming days they will start the recordings of her second song, which will also have a music video.

“I’ve been planning, writing a little bit of the script for the next song, that requires a bit of concentration and being in there. I love you very much, “he said.

