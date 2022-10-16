the first lady Michelle Bolsonaro said, this Sunday (16.Oct.2022), that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has “mania” to talk “painting a mood”.

On Saturday (Oct 15), an excerpt from an interview with the president Red-Black Paparazzo, released on Friday (Oct 14), Bolsonaro uses the expression when referring to underage Venezuelan girls. “Bolsonaro pedophile” was among the most cited topics on Twitter.

“He has a way of talking. In everything he says ‘if you paint a mood’. ‘Let’s go Bolsonaro play? If you paint a mood, I’ll play with you’”declared the first lady.

“’Love, won’t you have lunch? Only if you paint a climate’. I mean, only if the meat is good will he go there and eat it. Because he doesn’t like food very much, he likes sweets, condensed milk, pudding. So, in everything he has this habit of saying ‘if you paint a mood’. Then, now, they say that my husband is a pedophile”said Michelle.

Watch (1min15s):

In the interview, Bolsonaro says: “andI stopped the bike on a corner, took off my helmet and looked at some pretty girls, 3, 4, 14, 15 years old, dressed up on a Saturday in a community. And I saw that they were kind of similar. Painted a mood, I came back. ‘Can I enter your house?’ I entered. There were about 15, 20 girls, Saturday morning, getting ready. All Venezuelans. And I ask: pretty girls 14, 15 years old getting ready on Saturday for what? earn a living”.

When triggering the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) against the broadcasting of the video, Bolsonaro’s defense claimed that the phrase “It is part of the recurrent, common, ordinary vocabulary” of the president and representing “nothing more and nothing less than the verbal expression, of a colloquial nature”.

The president’s campaign also requires the removal of the insertion of the passage in PT’s electoral propaganda, and claimed the urgent need to forward the request to the presidency of the TSE, which operates on duty on Sunday.

WHAT DOES BOLSONARO SAY?

In the early hours of this Sunday (Oct 16), Bolsonaro did a live broadcast on Facebook to talk about the statement to the podcast.

According to the president, he only showed “indignation” with the situation of Venezuelans. Bolsonaro said that the PT “exceeded all limits” to “cut out pieces” from video to “distort” and imply that he was “behind program”.

“In 2020, I did a live from inside the house of some Venezuelan girls – there must have been 12, 13, 14 girls. The signal was picked up by ‘TV CNN’ and broadcast live”, Bolsonaro said. “What was I showing with that? My indignation, because those Venezuelan girls, who had run away from their country, had run away from hunger, were in their small group, as there are thousands across Brazil, here on the outskirts of Brasília.“, continued.

In Brazil, Article 218-B of the Penal Code specifies the crime of “favoring prostitution or any other form of sexual exploitation of children or adolescents or vulnerable people”, under penalty of imprisonment for at least 2 years.

In the podcast interview, Bolsonaro says that the moment of the meeting with Venezuelans is recorded on his social networks, when he made a live broadcast of the tour in the region.

in your profile at Facebookthe president shared a video on April 10, 2021 alongside Venezuelan women.