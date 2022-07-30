The first lady used a religious tone at an event to launch the candidacy of the former Minister of Infrastructure

First lady Michelle Bolsonaro made a speech in a religious tone during the launch of the candidacy of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) for the government of the State of São Paulo this Saturday (30.Jul.2022). She said that “God has the best” to Sao Paulo.

In a speech lasting almost 5 minutes, Michelle directed her first speeches to the former Minister of Infrastructure. She stated that Tarcisio “has done so many works” and “changed the reality of Brazil, bringing life and hope to the Northeast”.

“Surely you did something very fruitful and that pleased the heart of God”declared.

The first lady also said she was grateful for the lives of Tarcísio and his wife, Cristiane Freitas. Much of Michelle’s speech was directed at Cristiane. In a sympathetic tone, she said she knew about the difficulties “as a woman” and “like mother” to be with a politician.

“How many gaps do our houses have, right Cris? Yours was no different either. But at this moment, as a woman, as a mother, and I know the difficulties of being next to a President of the Republic, I want to ask that God bless his life”said.

Watch Michelle Bolsonaro’s speech (5min03s):

Then he called Cristiane to stay by his side while he spoke. Holding her by the hand, Michelle stated that she passed “wonderful moments” with Tarcísio’s wife and can perform with her “big projects” for children and vulnerable people.

“This beautiful woman, people, who helped us so much in our program. Something that God put in our hearts to be together with the women of ministers, secretaries and presidents of the Bank”said.

And continued: “Cris, at this moment, in this new cycle of your life, I want God to bless you. empower you. give you strength. May you be a woman after God’s own heart, to be by your husband’s side. The mission is arduous, but God is with you. Be the most wonderful first lady in São Paulo”.



Michelle (left) directed part of her speech to Tarcísio’s wife, Cristiane Freitas (right)

At the end of the speech, Michelle quoted a Bible verse to the candidate, calling it “Asphalt Tarcis” moments before. “God bless you my friend”said.

Watch the convention (2:11:41):

The president’s campaign has reinforced the first lady’s participation in events, in an attempt to attract a female audience – where Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is less attractive.

According to the latest survey PowerDateheld from the 17th to the 19th of July, 46% of female voters declared their vote in Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 1st round of 2022. The current Chief Executive scores 32%. In the general public, the advantage of the PT candidate is smaller: 6 percentage points.

Michelle became a key part of the PL’s strategy due to her positive image with the female electorate. The first lady also spoke at the event that made Bolsonaro’s candidacy official for the Presidency of the Republic. With the same religious tone used this Saturday (July 30), she said that the president “is sent from God”.

About the event this Saturday (30.Jul), also read: