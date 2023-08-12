Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/12/2023 – 12:45

On the eve of the Federal Police operation that pointed to an alleged scheme to sell jewelry and high-value items received by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during official agendas, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) said that everything that was done during her husband’s political trajectory it was “by the mercy of God” and not by power, reinforcing the discourse directed towards the conservative and evangelical electorate.

Michelle also hinted at a “second season” of the Bolsonaro clan in power. “We exalt the name of our God and it was He who helped us. If it weren’t for Him, we wouldn’t be here. He chose Jair Messias Bolsonaro for a mission and He empowered him, so everything we did was by God’s mercy. It wasn’t for power. Anyone who knows us knows that”, said the former first lady during an interview with the Pod Refresh podcast on Thursday, 10.

“The legacy of Jair Messias Bolsonaro was to have rescued patriotism, to have planted a seed in the hearts of children and this will certainly bear fruit. Values ​​were rescued, the love of the nation, ”he said. She also stated that her own legacy as first lady was to have given visibility to “invisible” people and to work for “atypical mothers”.

During the interview, Michelle stated that God also loves people on the left. “But look, these people on the left, God loves each one of them too because God’s creation,” she said.