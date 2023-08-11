Former first lady said that “they were very difficult years” because deputies “came up”

Former first lady and current president of PL Mulher, Michelle Bolsonaro, said she was harassed by 2 deputies when she worked in the Chamber of Deputies as a secretary for congressmen. She did not name names. “They were very difficult years, because they were really on the up”said Michelle to the podcast Pod Update. The participation was shown on this Thursday (10.Aug.2023). He also said that the atmosphere in the House was “hostile” It is “heavy”.