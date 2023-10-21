Without mentioning Janja, the former first lady stated that she has worked “incessantly” for the last 4 years

The former first lady and president of PL Mulher, Michelle Bolsonaro (PL), made indirect criticism of the trips of first lady Janja Lula da Silva this Saturday (21.Oct.2023).

Without mentioning the name of the president’s wife Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Michelle said that, when she was first lady, she did not travel to “enlarge photo album”. He made the statement at a PL Mulher meeting in Belém, Pará.

“I thought I was going to have my sabbatical year, my year to rest, because I was first lady and I worked tirelessly for those 4 years. I didn’t travel to expand my photo album, I didn’t do that. I was in Brasília working in every way I could”he said when talking about the invitation he received to occupy the presidency of the female branch of the party.

Since taking office at Planalto, Lula has had an intense schedule of international travel. Of the 10 months in office, he has already spent almost 2 months outside Brazil. Janja tends to follow the president and has been the target of criticism. On social media, internet users who are against the government often leave comments complaining that the sociologist “just travel”.

Lula and Janja’s last trips were to Cuba and the United States, where the PT member participated in the G77 meeting and the UN General Assembly, respectively. In the USA, Janja participated in a program in defense of the Amazon.

Michelle also criticized the Lula government: “What Brazil is going through today is God’s permission so that the people can know what a just government and an ungodly government are”he stated.