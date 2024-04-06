Former first lady commented on the operation of the case involving Bolsonaro's government; investigation was called “Luke 12:2”

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) said that her faith was targeted “mockery” of the minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Flávio Dino in the operation Luke 12:2, from Federal Police (Federal police). The former president's wife Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that the choice of name was made by the former Minister of Justice to mock his beliefs. The Federal Police's action investigated the case of the sale of jewelry by allies of her husband's government. The appointment does not go through the head of the ministry.

“Be very careful with the verses you bring. Just as Dino paid homage to the operation of the jewels with Luke 12:2, wanting to make fun of my faith, everything that is hidden will be revealed“, said Michelle. The statement was given at a PL Mulher meeting in Alagoas.

The verse chosen to name the jewelry case operation says: “but there is nothing covered up that will not be discovered; nor hidden, that it should not be known.” He refers to another biblical passage frequently used by Bolsonaro, John 8:32, which says: “and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free”. The name of the operation, however, is usually chosen by the corporation's agents and is not interfered with by the courts.

During the statement, Michelle also spoke about the case of the reappearance of furniture from Palácio do Alvorada. At the beginning of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's (PT) term, first lady Janja Lula da Silva said that Michelle Bolsonaro had taken some furniture from the residence.

“There's no point in coming up with lies. Saying that we took 261 pieces of furniture. They didn't find it because it wasn't lost. I always said that the furniture was in warehouse number 5. I have all the files, all the records. There is a server with your CPF, the Heritage Sector is not like that, you take away a piece of furniture and that's it.”, said Michelle.