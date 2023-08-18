Former first lady claims that investigation is a “media juggling” to “smear” her name and make her “give up”

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) spoke out about the breach of her banking and tax secrecy and the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), on Thursday night (17.Aug.2023). On her social networks, Michelle questioned the need for action this Friday morning (Aug. 18). “Why break my banking and tax secrecy? Just ask me! Out of debt, out of danger!”, published. According to Michelle, it is “ever clearer” that the investigations “political persecution” orchestrated with “juggling” It is “Media Inflammation”. According to Michelle, the goal would be “Besmirch the name” of the Bolsonaro family and make it “to give up”. Michelle finished: “They won’t. I am in peace!“.

Here is the publication: