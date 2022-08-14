First lady associated government with religion by saying that being on the Plateau is a divine “mission”

First lady Michelle Bolsonaro said this Saturday (Aug 13, 2022) that she and the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) do not have “power project”. He also stated that being in the Planalto is a “mission” divine.

Michelle also said that she will “bring the presence of the Lord Jesus into the government”. He made the statement during the March for Jesus in Rio de Janeiro.

“The State is secular, Pastor Silas [Malafaia], but I’m a Christian. And I will praise the name of my Lord until the last breath of life. We will, yes, bring the presence of the Lord Jesus to the government and we will declare that this nation belongs to the Lord and the gates of hell will not prevail against our family, against the Brazilian church and against our Brazil”said.

She attributed the election of Bolsonaro to God: “God has found grace in us to be leading a nation. A blessed, prosperous, mismanaged nation.”.

“I had so many tantrums with the Lord, but I understood my call to be by his side. [Jair Bolsonaro] and to fight for our nation”, stated Michelle.

Watch Michelle Bolsonaro’s speech (3min48s):

On the stage set up in Sapucaí, President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech resembled that of the first lady for associating politics and religion. The Chief Executive spoke of having “strength to resist” and “courage to decide”.

“It’s not easy to decide. We always go through moments like this. Starting within our family. But even worse than a bad decision is an indecision or an omission. We know back there, when a person washed his hands, what happened to the son of God.”declared.

According to Bolsonaro, Brazil is “condemned to be a Christian” and “free”. “The strength comes from each of you. Power, when they say that it emanates from the people, this becomes true when the people choose their representatives well”said.

The president recalled the attack he suffered in Juiz de Fora (MG) in September 2018. He said that “I never expected to be president of the Republic”.

“Fate wanted that to happen and we would get there, as if a real miracle had happened. […] This is more than luck: it is the hand of God.” stated.