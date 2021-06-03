After seeing the most recent season of Luis Miguel, the series, the daughter of ‘El Sol de México’, Michelle Salas, has expressed her deep rejection of the way in which they have used her image to bring her to life in the production of Netflix.

According to the publication that the model and influencer made on her Instagram account, she finds it disrespectful the way in which they sexualize the image of the character that represents her at 19 years of age.

Despite noting that she is not bothered by the public knowing more about the model’s relationship with her father, she does reject how they have used her story to include her in the series.

“Yes, I have lived unforgettable moments with my father and I am glad that they can know a small part of the relationship we have had. But I have to say that I find it truly unnecessary, disrespectful and unfortunate the way the production decides to treat a woman, her daughter, “the influencer wrote in an extensive text published on her Instagram stories.

He also stressed that she at no time gave her consent to be included as part of the popular series.

“It seems important to me to clarify that I did not allow, at any time, the use of my image, my name and my personal life. Just as they did not ask me if I agreed with my life becoming a television series and one of the main characters in the fictional interpretation of it, ”the 31-year-old model confessed.

