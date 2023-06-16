The Mexican model and influencer Michelle Salas celebrated her 34 years of life together with her family, friends and her fiancé, the businessman Danilo Diazgranados and He traveled to Mexico for such an occasion.

Michelle Salas, daughter of Stephanie Salas and Luis Miguel, has lived in New York for several years and traveled especially to the country where she was born to reunite with her family and celebrate big

On Instagram, Michelle shares some images and videos where you can see how happy she is with her boyfriend and the celebration took place in Punta Mita.

Image of Faces Mexico Facebook

In various media it is noted that Michelle was accompanied by her famous mother Stephanie Salas, for Humberto Zuritaa partner of the latter and Camila Valero, her sister, was not missing.

In some shots, Michelle looks smiling, posing with cake in hand, among friends and in others blowing on her cake and the moment when the traditional Mañanitas are sung for her.

Michelle Salas, great-granddaughter of Silvia Pinal, looked spectacular, as she opted for a white lingerie-inspired dress, with a straight neckline and ruffles on the skirt.

“These last 24 hours have been truly insane. So happy and grateful to each and every one of your beautiful wishes and positive messages,” writes Michelle on Instagram.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp