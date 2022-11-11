Previously TV host Gustavo Adolfo Infante caused great controversy for fighting with her partners Joanna Vega-Biestro and Ana María Alvarado, during one of the live broadcasts of the program “Sale el sol” on Imagen Televisión. According to the also entertainment journalist, they had questioned his credibility. Also, he had a confrontation with singer Vicente Fernández Jr.son of the deceased “Charro de Huentitán”, who communicated with the “First hand” program to claim him for some comments he made against him, regarding his father’s inheritance.

Given this, the television presenter Michelle Rubalcava attacked Gustavo Adolfo Infante (they worked together on “First Hand” on Imagen Television), stating that he was an “executioner”.

“For me, that someone has a career for many years, it does have an importance, but for me it does not represent the most important thing, because at some point it has caused something catastrophic, it spoils it, so I do not let myself be carried away by the trajectory “, He commented on the “SNserio” program that is broadcast by Multimedios.

For Michelle Rubalcava, her former partner Gustavo Adolfo Infante has stopped thinking that she is a journalist “And he feels like a judge, an executioner, a person who believes that he can give classes on how to go about life well or badly, so for me he is no longer a journalist.”

It should be remembered that on his YouTube channel, Michelle Rubalcava He said that Gustavo Adolfo Infante would have had to see his departure from “First Hand”. Apparently he got jealous that the public preferred him. In response, the also presenter of the program “The minute that changed my destiny”, pointed out that Mich was fired, “because of the drunkenness he gets and because he begins to throw the wave to the executives of this company”.

We recommend you read:

In her defense, Michelle Rubalcava said she is not a saint and that on Fridays she has her good drinks, “but from Sunday to Thursday I don’t drink a drop of alcohol because I have to work, I get up at 5 in the morning, I exercise, I have four jobs, at what time do you give me the chance to party during the week? But hey. “

Likewise, assured that Gustavo Adolfo Infante has love interests with transsexual women, despite being married. “It was already good that this man feels like a saint or believes that people do not know things about him, when I know a lot about him and with proof, and I took one out of him, because I have many, the man, being married, throws him the wave to trans girls, each one their tastes, even that does not have bad tastes because the trans to whom the wave throws are very pretty “.