Mexico. The Mexican actress Michelle Rodríguez, who is known for her participation in series such as 40 and 20, and soap operas such as Amores verdaderos, She is extremely talented and there is plenty of proof of that.

Michelle, originally from Xochimilco, Mexico City, Mexico, has attracted attention in the Mexican entertainment world with her sympathy and talent, as she has shown that she has it and has enchanted the public.

Michelle has also taken part in several commercials for television and videos are circulating on YouTube in which she flaunts her talent, because he has a great facility of word and gift of conviction.

For example, this likeable actress has filmed commercials for credit cards and is attracting attention with this work, as she flaunts her talent and power of conviction in them.

Michelle is 39 years old and from her adolescence she began her artistic preparation, in addition to her participation in various television and theater projects in Mexico.

In the series 40 and 20, she plays Sonia, where she shares a performance with Mónica Huarte, Jorge Van Rankin, Verónica Jaspeado and Mauricio Garza, among other actors.