Who has recently surprised all of Mexico is the Mexican actress and comedian Michelle Rodriguezthen he reappeared with a drastic physical change who has shown that he has lost several kilos of weight, but far from praise, he received a lot of criticism.

Far from creating a positive impact with her weight loss, the Mexican actress was not well received by some Internet users, who criticized her and questioned her new appearance, this after her long fight for being accepted as it was.

Throughout her career, Michelle Rodríguez fought against fatphobia and he sought for all bodies to be accepted, but now he seems to have given up the battle, because he ended up losing weight even though he said he loved himself as he was, Internet users indicate.

Michelle Rodríguez harshly criticized for losing weight

Now, far from praise and positive reactions, everyone questions her personal ethics, since everything seems to indicate that in the end she decided to surrender to beauty stereotypes and follow those that govern the world of beauty in the entertainment industry.

It should be noted that so far Michelle has not commented on the criticism against her, nor the divided opinions that she has generated on the Internet.

