Mexico.- Michelle Rodriguez is one of the most famous actresses in Mexico, but one of the most criticized for being overweightsince a few weeks ago she was in controversy for having been attacked after appearing scantily clad on the cover of a well-known magazine.

However, the artist has revealed on various occasions that over time he has learned to love his body as it is, thus winning the love of thousands of users on social networks for their messages about body positive.

It should be noted that Michelle she was not always comfortable with her bodysince for a long time she felt insufficient with respect to her physical appearance, so she compensated for the emptiness she felt when she was in romances that were very complicated.

“If there were boyfriends who let me know that my physique conflicted with them, I would say yes, but the laughter will not be lacking, but look, they are going to sing you some songs and I made a list of a package that nobody was going to give them, because I was trying to to compensate, it is no longer a, but I have, but oh of course I am a father ”, revealed Michelle during the podcast by Marimar Vega, ‘The Corner of Errors’.

But that was not all, but the actress also said that he was hiding behind the comedy because it worked like a weapon to fill all the gaps that made her feel insufficient personally and professionally.

“It was a constant since high school, because you’re having a regular time, because everything is weird, and of course at some point in life I started to compensate, comedy was a weapon that I used to alleviate pain.”

In fact, Rodríguez admitted that has always repeated the same patterns in their romantic relationshipssince all the time he tries to please his partner to avoid problems.

“It may be that I get into complicated relationships, especially at work, I have it more controlled, but in personal life, in personal relationships, sex, affective, they have been complicated, I have always put myself in second place and now I am trying to untangle that knot,” he explained.

It should be noted that at this time, Michelle Rodríguez is going through a process to be able to recognize her value within relationships.

“I don’t need approval, I’m so much mine and I don’t owe you, I don’t owe anyone, I can support myself if I feel attacked or in danger, in this sense, it’s very mine.”