Mexico. the mexican actress Michelle Renaud gives tips so you know how to get over a breakup. Through her social networks, the beautiful ex-girlfriend of actor Danilo Carrera talks about her experience in the field of love.

Michelle publishes a video in which she mentions what must be done to process a sentimental breakup and he says much of it can be achieved by “living it and feeling it.”

“The duel at the end of a relationship can be very painful, but it is important to live it, not to be afraid of it, the sooner you assume and let yourself feel that emptiness, the faster you will get out of it.”

Michelle, protagonist of the telenovela Le inheritance, which is currently broadcast on channel 2 Las Estrellas, hints that she would not return with Danilo Carrera and also says why it’s not good to get back with an ex.

“The worst mistake is to believe that for fear of feeling that emptiness, you must return to that relationship that has already shown you that it does not work. Your ex-partner may be the best person in the world, but he is not necessarily the best person for you.”

The beautiful actress originally from CDMX emphasizes in the same video that you have to know how to respect “in what we think is happening in the other person’s life”, since you cannot know for sure what you feel.

Michelle Renaud, 33, invites her friends and followers on Instagram not to repress their mourning and to cry what you have to cryensuring that this way you get ahead faster.