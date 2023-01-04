The former first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, published on Tuesday (January 3, 2023) photos of a family get-together at the house where they spend their holidays in the city of Kissimmee, about 35 kilometers from Orlando (USA).

In the images, Michelle and the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) land next to Brazilian businessmen who live in the region. They went to the house where the former president is staying to cook for the family.

Michelle’s makeup artist, Agustin Fernandez, was also on site and appears in the photos. Look:



Reproduction/Instagram – 3.jan.2023 Bolsonaro (2nd from left to right) and Michelle (4th) pose with makeup artist, Agustin Fernandez (1st), Brazilian businessman in Orlando, Maninho (3rd), and employee (5th)



Playback/Instagram In the front, Michelle’s makeup artist and chef Karlota Gourmet

Letícia Firmo, Michelle’s eldest daughter, 21 years old, –from a previous relationship with Bolsonaro– also published images of the family moment.



Businessman identified as Maninho_07_ on Instagram makes pizzas for the Bolsonaro family in the USA/Reproduction/Instagram – Jan 3, 2033

On Monday (Jan 2), the young woman shared photos in a Universal park, but did not mention her mother:



Reproduction/Instagram – 2.jan.2023 Letícia Firmo at Universal Studio



Reproduction/Instagram – 2.jan.2023 Letícia Firmo with Disney character ears

BOLSONARO’S TRIP

The then president Jair Bolsonaro arrived in Orlando on Friday night (Dec. 30). The family is at the vacation home of former MMA fighter José Aldo, in the city of Kissimmee, about 35 kilometers from Orlando.

Bolsonaro traveled accompanied by Michelle and daughter Laura, 12 years old.

The residence is in the condominium Encore Resort at Reunion. Rent is valued at up to US$1,000 per day (R$5,286.70 at current rates). It has 8 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, pool, spa, movie theater and games room.



Playback/TripAdvisor Aerial view of the Encore Resort at Reunion, where Bolsonaro and his family are staying

Bolsonaro’s mandate ended on Saturday (Dec. 31). The inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), was held on Sunday (Jan 1st). Since he lost the 2nd round of presidential elections to the PT, Bolsonaro has told allies that he would not participate in the government transition event.

In the absence of the President, the Deputy Hamilton Mourao (Republicans), elected senator for Rio Grande do Sul, would be in charge of the task. But he also refused to comply.

President Lula’s team, then, gathered a group formed by 8 Brazilians, representing the diversity in the country. Among the members was the collector of recyclable materials, Aline Souza, 33, who handed the banner to Lula. The image had a huge impact.

Watch the moment Lula receives the banner (4min14s):