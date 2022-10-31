It is the 1st public manifestation of the president’s family; Chief Executive has not yet commented.

First lady Michelle Bolsonaro spoke out publicly for the 1st time after the result of the elections, in which the PT Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was elected. in your account at Instagrampublished a story around 1 pm this Monday (31.Oct.2022) with a biblical passage.

“1 Praise the LORD, all you nations, praise him, all you people; 2 For his kindness is great toward us, and the truth of the Lord endures forever. Praise the lord”, says part of Psalm 117.

Michelle’s publication is the 1st of the Bolsonaro family since the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) declared Lula’s victory in the 2nd round on Sunday (30.Oct). Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was the 1st president of Brazil not to be re-elected. So far, none of the chief executive’s children have made any statements on social media – unusual behavior for the family of politicians.

The current president isolated himself in the Palácio da Alvorada after the results of the elections were proclaimed. At 10:04 pm, the lights in the official residence went out. Journalists from the national and international media were waiting for the Chief Executive’s statement, but left without Bolsonaro speaking.

On the morning of this Monday (31.Oct.2022), he stayed at Palácio da Alvorada, where he received his eldest son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), and his candidate for vice, Braga Netto (PL). At 9:25 am, Bolsonaro left for the Planalto Palace, but remained silent until the publication of this report.