During a political rally in Belo Horizonte (MG), the first lady said that Lula is “thirsty” for revenge

First lady Michelle Bolsonaro praised this Saturday (22.Oct.2022) the re-elected governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New), and criticized the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). During the political act “Women with Bolsonaro”, in the Pampulha region, in Belo Horizonte, called the PT “party of darkness”.

“We arrived yesterday, we went to the Jequitinhonha Valley. We passed through Ribeirão das Neves. Even today, the leader of the dark party is there. He missed the debate yesterday to be here in Minas Gerais”, said the president’s wife Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in reference to the PT’s absence from the meeting promoted by the SBT.

The PT participated in a walk this Saturday (Oct 22) in Ribeirão das Neves, metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, in addition to granting an interview to journalists.

Michelle also said that Lula is with “thirst” of revenge and that Zema would be the 1st hit: “We’ve seen what he’s talking about, he’s thirsty in his eyes, for revenge. [Lula] already put the name of our governor. He is the 1st on the list, but there will be no time because Minas Gerais will give the answer on the 30th, and the 30th will be the 22nd. It messed with Zema, it messed with me”.

According to the first lady, Brazil is going through a “spiritual warfare” and the PT will be “dissipated” from Brazil. “This evil will not return, this cancer of the dark party will be dispelled from our nation. This party only came to kill, steal and destroy our nation.”said.

In addition to Michelle Bolsonaro and Romeu Zema, the senator-elect Damares Alves (Republicans-DF) and the deputy Celina Leão (PP-DF) participated in the event.