The former first lady will not spend New Year's Eve with the former president, who traveled to Alagoas with his son Eduardo, daughter-in-law and grandchildren

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro published on her official profile on Instagram this Sunday (Dec 31, 2023) a video of singer Marcinho Trapiá playing praises to a macaw. Michelle marked the profiles of Trapiá and the musicians Luiz Arcanjo and Aline Barros, who sing the praises.

In the video, the singer plays the songs on a guitar for the bird, which is perched on a tree. “Luzia liked the praise”wrote the president of PL Mulher.

Watch (1min29s):

Last Wednesday (Dec 27, 2023), the former first lady had published videos of a barbecue on a farm, with family members, and last Saturday (Dec 30, 2023) she posted dogs running around a swimming pool .

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) does not appear in the recordings, as he is in São Miguel dos Milagres, in Alagoas, to spend New Year's Eve at the inn of former Tourism Minister Gilson Machado.