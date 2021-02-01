The Flash is the film that will bring Ben Affleck’s Batman back as Batman and Michael Keaton, as the story will show how the ‘Scarlet Corridor’ travels through different cinematic realities of DC.

The only one who has not been summoned for the feature film is Michelle Pfeiffer, although the actress herself stated in an interview conducted by the Screen Rant portal that she does not close the doors to retaking the character. “I would if someone asked me, but no one has asked me yet,” Pfeiffer said.

The film will be directed by Andy Muschietti, while the script will be in charge of Christina Hodson and although everything may change with the health emergency, The Flash intends to begin filming in April 2021, with plans to premiere in 2022.

Danny DeVito could appear in the Flash as the Penguin

As reported by the Comicbook web portal, journalist Daniel Richtman used his Patreon account to ensure that Danny DeVito would have a cameo as the Penguin in the movie The Flash.

The film will adapt the famous Flashpoint comic, where time travel and multiverses are the center of the story, so the appearance of DeVito is not out of place.

What will The Flash be about?

In this new installment, Barry Allen will travel back in time to save his mother’s life. As a consequence, it will cause multiple changes in the timeline of the DCEU. This will cause the speedster to come across different versions of classic DC Comics heroes.