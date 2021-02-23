She was one of the most prominent actresses of the eighties and nineties, has received three Oscar nominations and has managed to get out of the Hollywood spiral up to two times. It’s been five years since Michelle Pfeiffer returned more relaxed to the mecca of cinema and now celebrates her return with French Exit, a new black comedy that he stars in and with whose character he has empathized to the point of having been able to free himself from his own demons. “There is something incredibly liberating about someone who says what they think so freely. She can be rude and very cutting at times, but I love her attitude, “said the actress about Frances, the new role she plays and which she claims to have nothing to do with in reality.

Pfeiffer probably doesn’t look much like any of his characters, even though he has quite a few to lean on. Actress by vocation and determination but not by academic preparation, the California native came to acting after going through several beauty pageants. He made his film debut in 1980, alongside Tony Danza in The Hollywood Knights and two years later he starred in the second part of the musical Grease. His big break came in 1983 with The price of power, where he shared the limelight with Al Pacino and, since then, worked tirelessly. Only in the next decade did he star The Witches of Eastwick (1987), Married to everyone (1988), Dangerous friendships (1988), Batman returns (1992) and The Age of Innocence (1993).

Turned into a true star, it was precisely the excessive work that led Pfeiffer to take two four-year breaks throughout the 2000s. Back then, his loyal fans thought he had retired, but now he reveals that he simply needed to stop: “When I worked, I worked a lot. So I think people got used to seeing me a lot ”. Raising her two children and wanting to spend time with her family also played a role. “Before the children were born, my work was my life, and it was in a good way. When they were little, I could take them with me, but then it got more complicated. It became a challenge for the directors to hire me and it was easier to get someone else to play the part. ” He returned in 2007 and took another break in 2013 before coming back strong in 2017 with Mother! Y Murder on the Orient Express. “I realized that my daughter was looking at universities and I thought: This is going to affect me a lot. It’s time for me to make movies again ”, explains now in an interview with the magazine Town & Country, where he reveals that, although he has not stopped working in recent years, he has done so with a new maturity. “In this industry they never save your seat. It is very competitive. There is that time of transition where you are neither young nor old enough to be a grandmother. I’m at an age where parts get more interesting to me. I guess the moment really worked, because I don’t feel like I missed much. “

At 62, he assures that he no longer has anything to fear and, as if it were a parallel with the new role that he now assumes on the screen, he has no reservations in admitting that he feels ashamed of some of the characters he has played throughout of its trajectory. “I have felt better with some of the performances that the critics did not like so much. The [personajes] that make me feel ashamed are, in general, the ones that get the best reviews ”, he acknowledged. “Saw The price of power and I said, ‘oh well I’m fine.’ I rarely like my job. I only watch the movies once. It is too painful ”.

In addition to the intense Hollywood beat, Michelle Pfeiffer has never welcomed the interest that celebrities’ private lives elicit. By nature reserved, her reputation for turning down interviews and being a difficult actress precedes her, and she takes part of the blame. “Many times I did not maintain my composure. She wasn’t good at that. I did not undo [de los paparazis]but he was running away from them. They terrified me. Honestly, it was very invasive, “he recently acknowledged in another interview with the magazine. Stellar. This prompted the actress and her husband, American television producer David E. Kelley, to settle outside of San Francisco on a farm where they raised their two children: Claudia Rose, the daughter she adopted 26 years ago; and John Henry, the 25-year-old son of their union. Now, the four of them live in a new house in Los Angeles that they bought at the beginning of last year, and where they have been quarantined together due to the coronavirus pandemic. .

After almost 30 years married, the interpreter also enjoys a sweet moment and reflects on the success of her marriage. “We are different enough to maintain an interest in each other, but we are incredibly compatible. I think our priorities are very well matched. And I chose well; I chose a really good one, ”said Pfeiffer.

In addition to one movie a year, she’s been keeping busy lately with her Henry Rose fragrance line, which she launched in 2019. “The silver lining was I had to be very focused on the business. And last month it was announced that she will play Betty Ford in The First Lady, an upcoming series focusing on three wives of former US presidents. Asked what remains to be done, Michelle Pfeiffer is clear: “I want to do more theater. It’s what I wish I could have done more ”. It will surely be a matter of time to see her on the tables.