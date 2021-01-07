Former US First Lady Michelle Obama called on social networks to permanently block the accounts of the current US President Donald Trump after the riots in Washington. She published the corresponding statement on January 7 in Twitter…

“It’s time for Silicon Valley companies to stop indulging this horrible behavior, do more than they already did, block this man [Трампа] from using their platforms and to introduce rules to prevent their national leaders from using them to encourage subversion, ”Obama said.

According to the wife of the ex-president from the Democratic Party, the storming of the Capitol the day before was “the embodiment of the desires of an infantile and unpatriotic president.” Obama called on everyone who voted for Trump in the presidential election to “publicly and strongly condemn him.”

Earlier, Twitch, Twitter, Youtube, Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram blocked Trump’s accounts for various periods of time due to his statements and appeals to protesters, who broke into the building of the US Congress the day before. On the one hand, the American leader urged his supporters to behave peacefully and go home, on the other hand, he called them patriots and once again announced the election fraud.

The police used tear gas to disperse the protesters, shots were heard. Then special forces entered the building of the congress, protesters were taken out from there.

Lawmakers later resumed the meeting and continued the counting of the electoral votes, eventually approving the election of Democrat Biden as president of the country.

On January 7, Chilean political analyst Francisco Coloane said that a “wave of hatred” against the Democratic Party is rising in the United States.