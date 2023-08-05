Michelle Obama congratulates Barack on his birthday, this was the emotional message

The former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, congratulated her husband, the Former President Barack Obama (2008-2017) for his 62 years in a message on social networks in which he declared eternal love.

“Happy birthday to my favorite thoughtful boy. I will always love you, Brack Obama“, he wrote on social networks along with an emoticon of a smile with hearts.

The 59-year-old former first lady attached a photo of Obama on vacation with a thoughtful face and sunglasses in hand.

Biden congratulates Obama, his “brother and friend”

Also the current president, Joe Biden, congratulated Obama a “very happy birthday” on social networks, whom he defined as his “brother and friend”.



The president posted an old photograph of the two sitting and smiling in a garden when Biden was vice president in the Obama administration.

Barack and Michelle Obama They are considered the most popular US presidential couple.for its elegance and style, since John F. and Jackie Kennedy.

