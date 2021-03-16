Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – Former US first lady Michelle Obama commented on the statements of Prince Harry and his wife Megan, in which they confirmed the question of a member of the British royal family about their son’s complexion before his birth.

The wife of former US President Barack Obama added that these remarks are “heartbreaking.”

And Megan and Harry, during an interview with the journalist Oprah Winfrey, accused a member of the royal family, without mentioning his name, of raising racist concerns about their son.

The former US first lady said, in a TV interview, about Megan’s talk about her child’s skin color to Prince Harry, “It is heartbreaking. She felt that she was in her family, but her family did not think of her that way.”

And Michelle Obama made it clear that “race is not a new problem in the world of people of color.”

Last Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth responded to the interview, saying that she felt sad after the statements made by the couple.