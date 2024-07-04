Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

After the TV debate against Biden, Democrats are looking for alternatives. A poll shows that Michelle Obama could take on Trump.

Washington, DC – The incumbent US President Joe Biden is considered the loser of the first TV debate. This caused concern among his party colleagues. Some Democrats are now looking for a quick replacement for the US election 2024because Biden is unpopular among the population. A poll from July 1 and 2 showed that only former First Lady Michelle Obama could defeat the ex-president Donald Trump beat safely.

In one Reuters/Ipsos-Opinion poll with around 1,000 participants, 50 percent of the voters surveyed said they would vote for Obama if the election were held on that day. Trump only achieved 39 percent with this pairing. With a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points, this seems to be a clear result for Obama, especially in contrast to Biden. In a match between Biden and Trump, both candidates reached 40 percent of the eligible voters surveyed. Obama was also the only one who did significantly better than the other possible candidates surveyed in the poll.

Michelle Obama has long been considered a possible alternative to Joe Biden. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP

Trump attacks Obama – other candidates would do worse in the 2024 US election

In response to the survey, the expected republican-Candidate against Obamawhich has been around for longer than possible Biden replacement Trump said loudly Newsweek at a campaign event: “They polled everyone. They polled Michelle Obama, she has very bad poll numbers. No, her poll numbers are terrible.” Obama did significantly better than Trump (42 percent) and Biden (38 percent) not only in the hypothetical election result, but also in the question about popularity, with 55 percent.

The current Vice President Kamala Harris was one percentage point behind Trump in the data on a hypothetical election (42% to 43%). California Governor Gavin Newsom and the governor were both even further behind Trump, as was the governor of Illinois, known as JB Pritzker. In addition to Obama, Biden even performed better than other possible alternative candidates. “It’s hard to believe, but the corrupt Joe Biden is polling better than these people,” Trump continued at his campaign event. However, the other Democrats on the list are still little known nationwide. That would quickly change if he were to run.

Only “nostalgia for Barack”: US election 2024 will probably remain a duel between Trump and Biden

“The polls showing that Michelle Obama could beat Donald Trump simply reflect nostalgia for Barack,” said Thomas Gift, director of the Center for US politics at University College London, according to Newsweek. “It’s easy to beat the competition when you don’t have a political program and aren’t as scrutinized as the presidential candidates in 2024.”

Gift called the idea that Michelle Obama could run for the Democrats against Trump in the 2024 US election a pipe dream. Obama has already stressed several times that she does not want to run. “Mrs. Obama supports the re-election campaign of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,” confirmed Obama spokeswoman Crystal Carson at NBC-News the attitude of the former First Lady.

After TV duel against Trump: Many want Biden to quit – Biden remains steadfast

According to a survey, the majority of viewers said of the TV duel CNNpoll that Trump had won. Some Democrats then called for Joe Biden to resign. The 81-year-old will not be formally nominated as a candidate until August. However, it is unlikely that a replacement will be found by then. Campaign spokesman Seth Schuster said Newsweekthat Biden “is not dropping out.”

In the survey, 32 percent of Democratic voters also said that Biden should drop out of the US election campaign after the TV debate. Of all those surveyed, 52 percent voted for Biden to drop out. 46 percent said Trump should drop out. It has been shown several times in recent months that the 2024 US election will feature two candidates that nobody wants. However, it is unlikely that a better replacement can be found in the near future. (lismah)