The Obamas who took to the field for Kamala Harris did not spare blows against Donald Trump, using one of the most criticized expressions, the one about black work that had also annoyed gymnastics star Simone Biles. Launching the heavy artillery was Michelle, who said: “Who’s going to tell Donald Trump that the job he wants might be another one of those ‘black jobs’?”

Michelle Obama: “For years, Trump has done everything he can to make people fear Barack and me”



With biting irony, Michelle Obama, during her speech last night at the debate, reminded Americans, especially African-American voters, of the former president’s statements, both xenophobic and racist, regarding the fact that migrants were stealing “black jobs”, jobs from blacks.

Obama Attacks Trump: “A Dangerous President, He’s Like the Obsessive Neighbor with a Leaf Blower Outside His Window”







Obamas at Convention Launch Kamala Harris: “Yes She Can, Hope Has Returned with Her” alberto simoni August 21, 2024

And the former first lady did not hesitate to accuse Trump of racism, recalling the role the tycoon had in attacking and undermining the legitimacy of the presidency of her husband, Barack, the first African-American president in history: “For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to make people fear us,” she said. “His narrow and myopic vision of the world felt threatened by two hard-working, highly educated and successful people who were African-American.”

USA 2024, Michelle Obama introduces her husband Barack on stage at the Democratic Convention: “The love of my life”



In contrast to Trump’s vision, Michelle Obama, in her attacking speech, far from the now proverbial motto of her speech at the 2016 convention, “when they go low, we fly high”, highlighted the candidacy of Kamala Harris who “truly understands the hidden work and tireless commitment that has always made America great”.