Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2023 – 4:55 pm

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro mocked this Saturday, 26, the suspicions of participation in a scheme of diversion, appropriation and sale of gifts donated to the presidential couple during the term of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). At a PL Mulher event in Pernambuco, she stated that she will create a line of products called “Mijoias”, after being questioned so much about the destination of the objects in the case that is under investigation by the Federal Police. She will have to give testimony about the case on the 31st, simultaneously with Bolsonaro and six other investigated.

“There are so confused people, if I were there in Brasilia I would say a closed people, who are like: ‘Where are the jewels, won’t you deliver them?’ Honey, the jewel is in Caixa Econômica Federal. But you asked so much, you talked so much about jewelry that soon we will have a launch: ‘Mijoias’ for you”, he said, to applause from allies, saying that he had his reputation mocked and that he would make “a sweet lemonade from lemon”.

According to the former first lady, the inquiries about jewelry are given to divert the focus of the CPMI from January 8, which investigates acts of invasion and depredation of the buildings of the Three Powers, in Brasília, by Bolsonaro allies. She also stated that Bolsonaro did not lose the elections, as he elected a large conservative group.

Despite Michelle Bolsonaro saying that the jewels are at Caixa Econômica Federal, in conversations revealed in the decision on the Lucas 12:2 operation, Bolsonaro’s special advisor Marcelo Câmara told former aide Mauro Cid about the “disappearance” of objects . On the occasion, he quotes a ‘Miss Michelle’. Because the one that belonged to Michelle has already disappeared,” he said.

For the Federal Police, it indicates that other objects may have been diverted, in addition to the Rolex sold and returned after being repurchased by lawyer Frederick Wassef and which is at Caixa Econômica Federal. “The messages reveal that, despite the restrictions, possibly other gifts received by former president Jair Bolsonaro may have been diverted and sold without respecting legal restrictions, even noting that ‘one that went with Mrs. Federal about this message.

It is not the first time that Michelle has shown discomfort with the questions. Two weeks ago, she reacted to a question on the subject asked by a woman in a restaurant in Brasilia. Video revealed by the portal g1 it shows that makeup artist Agustin Fernandez, a friend of Michelle, calls the woman filming the scene a “slut”. Afterwards, Michelle goes to the table and claims that she is misinformed and doesn’t know where the jewelry is. At that moment, it is possible to hear a noise that, according to the journalist, would be a glass of ice being thrown at the woman. At the time, Michelle said that she only responded to the insults.

Last week, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), authorized the breach of tax secrecy of the former first lady and also of former president Jair Bolsonaro, following a request from the Federal Police. The measure was requested under Operation Lucas 12:2, which investigates the possible appropriation and sale of jewelry. The next day, Michelle mocked the decision: “You just had to ask me,” she said.