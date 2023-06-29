Intercepted after the recognition in the morgue, Michelle Causo’s mother did not hide her incalculable pain and anger

Intercepted by reporters outside her home, the mother of Michelle Causo she could hardly stand on her own. She strongly shocked by what she had faced shortly before her, namely the recognition of the corpse of her daughter. The 17-year-old was brutally snatched from her life yesterday afternoon, in Primavalle, by a peer of hers who is now under arrest.

These are terrifying hours that the inhabitants of have been experiencing since yesterday afternoon Springvalleydistrict in the northwest of Rome.

Just some locals raised the alarm around 15:00, when they saw a boy pushing a cart of a supermarket, from which flowed some blood.

The boy left him near gods garbage binsand then walk away.

The police officers who arrived on the spot discovered that inside that sheet, contained in the trolley, and covered by black plastic bags, there was the lifeless body of a very young girl.

The victim’s name is Michelle Causo, he was only 17 years old and an initial cadaveric analysis confirmed that she died of numerous stab wounds. About 6 we assume.

The torment of the mother of Michelle Causo

The same agents almost immediately arrested the alleged perpetrator of the feminicide. It’s his peer and acquaintancewho was still wearing blood-stained clothes at the time of his arrest.

Between the two it is assumed that one broke out quarrelwhich soon turned into a tremendous crime.

The police took him to the barracks and there the 17-year-old was subjected to interrogation, in which, however he confessed nothing.

The investigators are carrying out the investigation, to clarify the dynamic of the crime and above all the motive which prompted the young man to make such a heinous gesture.

Today, in the meantime, journalists intercepted the mother by Michelle Causo. The woman was returning home after being in the morgue for the painful moment of recognition of the body.

The lady was in a state of very strong shock and could hardly stand. Very few words she uttered. The daughter’s namerepeated several times, followed by:”They killed her, they massacred her“.

To those who asked her if she will justicehe replies with a peremptory “Yes, certainly“.