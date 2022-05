No, Michelle Hoorn from Bodegraven has never had plenty of time: she follows the vocational training for a specialized pedagogical employee, works at Zeeman on Saturdays and has six babysitters. However, she still found time to start her own business. On Sundays and holidays she is on the road with Michelle’s Waffle Palace† Besides waffles, she sells fruit with chocolate, soft drinks and lemonade from her own ‘palace’.