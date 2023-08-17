Michelle Impossible and Friends streaming and live TV: where to see the third episode (rerun), 17 August

Tonight, Thursday 17 August 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5, the third episode of Michelle Impossible and Friends, the Michelle Hunziker show, will be broadcast again. A great show that in 2022 won the favor of the public and critics, recording an average of over three million viewers and exceeding 20 percent share. A great variety, however, declined in a modern key and thus renewing the language of the “one woman show”. Also this time the presenter will get involved at 360 degrees: we will see her sing, dance and tell her story without filters. Where to see Michelle Impossible and Friends on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.40 on Canale 5.

Michelle Impossible and Friends streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Michelle Impossible and Friends on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Canale 5? In all, three episodes will be aired: the first on Wednesday 22 February 2023; the third and last Wednesday 8 March 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):