Michelle Impossible and Friends: the previews (cast and guests) of the first episode (repeat)

Tonight, Thursday 3 August 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5, the first episode of Michelle Impossible and Friends, the Michelle Hunziker show, will be broadcast again. A great show that in 2022 won the favor of the public and critics, recording an average of over three million viewers and exceeding 20 percent share. A great variety, however, declined in a modern key and thus renewing the language of the “one woman show”. Also this time the presenter will get involved at 360 degrees: we will see her sing, dance and tell her story without filters. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Cast and guests

What is the cast (and guests) of Michelle Impossible and Friends? In the fixed cast for all three scheduled evenings we will find Gialappa’s Band and the Mago Forest. And we will also meet Katia Follesa for two evenings. She then present the orchestra – conducted by maestro Valeriano Chiaravalle – and a corps de ballet. With them and Michelle many guests of the Mediaset galaxy but not only. Among the many announced guests, there will be Pierfrancesco Favino, Loredana Bertè, Max Pezzali and Claudio Bisio. In this regard, a few days ago, Michelle posted an image of the two of them rehearsing a ballet on her Instagram profile. “After the years, nothing has ever changed” wrote the showgirl, who shared the stage of “Zelig” with the comedian from 2000 to 2004.

Tonight, in the first episode of Michelle Impossible and Friends Michelle Hunziker will host Eros Ramazzotti on stage who, for the first time on TV; she will tell anecdotes of her life and his career to her daughter Aurora. In addition to the Roman singer-songwriter: Loredana Bertè, Max Pezzali, Alessandro Siani, Nina Zilli and Andrea Pucci. Space will also be given to the roast show hosted by Aurora Ramazzotti where, with irony and lightness, some of the guests will be pilloried.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Michelle Impossible and Friends on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.