Michelle Impossible and Friends: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Michelle Impossible and Friends, the program hosted by Michelle Hunziker repeated on Canale 5? We tell you right away: in all, three episodes will be aired. The first Thursday 3 August 2023; the third and last Thursday March 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Thursday 3 August 2023

Second episode: Thursday 10 August 2023

Third episode: Thursday 17 August 2023

Duration

But how long is each episode of Michelle Impossible and Friends? Each evening will begin at 21.40 and, given the closure scheduled for 00.50, will have a total duration (including advertising breaks) of about 3 hours.

In the fixed cast for all three scheduled evenings we will find Gialappa’s Band and the Mago Forest. And we will also meet Katia Follesa for two evenings. With them and Michelle many guests of the Mediaset galaxy but not only.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Michelle Impossible and Friends, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.