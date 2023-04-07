Tomaso Trussardi turned 40 yesterday. An important birthday for the entrepreneur and among the many friends who are showering him with good wishes on social networks, there is also a special person. Michelle Hunziker publishes among her Instagram stories of her a collage of photos of her ex-husband – from whom she had the daughters Sole and Celeste – together with their girls and the family dogs.

“Happy birthday daddy” he writes, demonstrating that today the relationship between them – after the friction following the separation – is excellent. Trussardi re-shares the story with heart-eyed smileys. The two tried last year to get closer, trying to rebuild their love relationship, but things didn’t go as they hoped. The end of their marriage is now definitive, as the showgirl let Verissimo know months ago: “It is a great pain when a love ends. You made an emotional investment, you believed in it so much and when this project fails it’s a pain for everyone. But it’s also important to understand that time heals everything.” It takes time but I’m on the right track: “We’re good – she said – We’re following our path and the final goal is what I achieved today with Eros. It takes time but we are good”.