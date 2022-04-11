Up Instagram the past of Michelle Hunziker, told by the same direct interested in a post that is a real opening of her heart, speaks of a childhood that was not always easy for the Swiss-born presenter. The ex of Tomaso Trussardi and Eros Ramazzotti has decided to tell about the family dramaswhich have profoundly marked it.

The soubrette has decided to tell the sometimes painful path that led her to be who she is and where she is today. To give courage and hope to all those who are going through a difficult time and to wish everyone that they can make your dreams come truedespite everything and everyone.

Words posted along with a video showing the first audition at Mediaset. Michelle Hunziker was 18 at the time, she was just a little girl. It was March 1995 and she was shyly looking for her place in show business.

If I think of my childhood, where I was born and raised, the mountains and my tiny bedroom in Switzerland where I often found myself looking out the window dreaming of something extraordinary for me … I didn’t know what it could be, but there were moments in which I wanted to escape away from the pain, from the screams in the living room, from the desperation of my mum confronting dad with his alcohol problem.

These are the words of Michelle Hunziker, who retraces her life touching even the dark moments of her childhood.

Michelle Hunziker’s past in a truly touching Instagram post

The presenter, who has recently separated from her husband Tomaso Trussardi, from whom she had the girls Sole and Celeste, and ex of Eros Ramazzotti, Aurora was born from here, concludes her post as follows:

I looked out and my mind knew no bounds… I dreamed… I dreamed of making it, of being able to take care of my family and make them all proud of me and happy. No matter how impossible your dreams seem, where you come from and what condition you are currently in, let your aspirations fly high, NEVER block yourself from dreaming with your heart of something extraordinary… because it could come true.

Really touching words!