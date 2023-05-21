You know, anything published on the web, even for a second, can remain forever. The gaffe committed by Michelle Hunziker has not gone unnoticed by many fans. In the first story published yesterday on Instagram, around noon, the Swiss showgirl said good morning to her followers by posting a shot while she is still in bed with her hair tousled, and in support she wrote: “Oh so much agony rest…” .

The sensational writing error has not gone unnoticed by the fans, since obviously the word is written “coveted”. In her photo, Hunziker is lying on the bed with her hair covering her face and a hand resting on her shoulder. A day therefore dedicated to relaxation, until late, after her work commitments and her efforts as a new grandmother.

In fact, Michelle never misses an opportunity to enjoy her grandson Cesare, the first child of Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza. In recent days, the presenter had shown how she puts her grandson to sleep, or jumping with the little one in her arms, while she hums “Cha cha cha” by Käärijä, the Eurovision song.