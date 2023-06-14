The presenter addressed a last farewell to the former Premier: here are her words

The news of Silvio Berlusconi’s death has left everyone speechless. There are many personalities from the entertainment world who have joined the pain of the Berlusconi family in recent days for the mourning they are experiencing in these hours. Among the many personalities who wanted to pay homage to the former Premier there is also Michelle Hunziker who addressed his last farewell to the President also revealing what was the last gift he received from him. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Silvio Berlusconi he passed away on the morning of Monday 12 June, around 9:30, at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where he had been hospitalized since last Friday. For some time the leader of Forza Italia had been fighting with a bad bad and his battle had a sad ending.

As already anticipated, in the past few hours Michelle Hunziker has decided to pay tribute to the President by writing a moving social dedication for him that has not gone unnoticed. Furthermore, the presenter revealed what it was the last gift received by the former Premier.

These were his words about it:

Dear Silvio, the last time we spoke was when you gave me a wonderful gift portrait of the Madonna you cared so much about. I keep in my heart the words that only a man of great depth, like yours, could tell me.

And, continuing, Michelle Hunziker he then added:

I will miss you and you will be missed by all the people who were lucky enough to know you as a man. Have a good trip in the light. I love you.

Michelle Hunziker, therefore, also joined the pain that the Berlusconi family is experiencing these days for the mourning that hit him. We recall that Silvio Berlusconi dominated the scenes, both political and entrepreneurial, of our country for a very long time, becoming one of the characters who made the history of Italy in a short time.