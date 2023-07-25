The presenter showed the damage to the terrace of her house caused by bad weather

Over the last few hours a violent storm has hit the city of Milan. There were many personalities from the entertainment world who in these hours have expressed all their amazement at what happened on their social pages. Between these, Michelle Hunziker decided to show the damage that bad weather has caused to his home.

Michelle Hunziker scared and incredulous for the strong and violent storm that has hit the city of Milan in the last few hours. The Swiss presenter shared on her Instagram page some images showing the terrace after the wave of bad weather that hit the city.

To the images in question the presenter of Strip the News accompanied by a brief but significant caption:

My terrace in Milan. Guys in 26 years that I live in Milan, never seen something like this.

Cloudburst in Milan, Tommaso Zorzi also shows the damage caused by bad weather

In addition to Michelle Hunziker, too Tommaso Zorzi expressed all his fear for what happened last night in Milan. Even the influencer, as well as Aurora Ramazzotti’s best friend, showed the damage caused by the storm that hit the city. These were his words:

I’ve been here for 28 years, I’ve never seen anything like this. I thought if you were outside at that moment you risked something falling on your head, I’m shocked. Truly a disaster. The scenario here is post apocalyptic, there is a continuous noise of sirens, because the city is destroyed. The maximum force of this hurricane lasted for ten minutes.

Tommaso Zorzi did not hide the big news from his followers fear proven for what happened last night in the city of Milan.