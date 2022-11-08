Michelle Hunziker has decided to start from scratch. New home, new life. The presenter, who will soon become a grandmother, uploaded a video tour of her new home in Milan on social media, without sparing a few digs here and there. “Here is my new home, here I am free to feel myself. This space will only be open to people I love and trust, ”said Michelle. And again: “The best thing about a trip is the return home. After all, I take care of my temple like my body, here I find my balance once I cross the threshold of the house. He welcomes me and embraces me in the harmony created by me for my family ”.

Michelle then revealed some rules and characteristics in her home: “In my house, as a good Swiss, all guests must remove their shoes before entering. There must be essential oils, colors that represent me like antique pink and calm and soft colors of the earth ”.