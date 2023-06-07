Michelle Hunziker, ciappet at high altitude! Divine photos

Michelle Hunziker is more beautiful than ever. Years go by and the Swiss showgirl improves like good wine. And the latest shots of her have sent her fans into raptures: dressed in red, there presenter of Striscia la Notizia and many winning programs in Mediaset TV ratings, posed in the mountains surrounded by snow. The cold? Michelle is not afraid of it. And he launches a contest: “I’ve always wanted to experience the thrill of having my slippers frozen at high altitudes at -6° and now I’m launching the challenge! Tag me with #costumatainvetta Nonsense aside, I invite you to climb the Jungfraujoch at 3,454 meters to admire one of the most beautiful glaciers in Europe”













Ines Trocchia, dream slippers: a goal for your Inter against Manchester City?

From high mountains to more summery panoramas. From Michelle Hunziker to Ines Trocchia. The beautiful model poses in lingerie in a breathtaking video. It’s raining likes, comments and little hearts of love from the fans. “What a wonderful vision”, “Fantastic” and so on.

And his di ciapet may not bode well for Ines Trocchia’s favorite team. Yes, because the countdown to has started Inter v Manchester City Champions League final and appointment with history for Simone Inzaghi and his boys.

Whatever happens, it will be a success for the Nerazzurri (after a journey that saw them arrive in Istanbul by eliminating Milan in the semifinals and let’s not forget a season with victory in the Italian Cup-Italian Super Cup) and for Ines Trocchia’s Nerazzurri fans it already was seeing her in lingerie….





