Michelle Hunziker reveals the latest gift received from Silvio Berlusconi

Michelle Hunziker also expressed her condolences for the death of Silvio Berlusconi with a moving post on her profile Instagram in which he also revealed what was the last gift received by the former prime minister.

“Dear Silvio, the last time we spoke was when you gave me a wonderful portrait of the Madonna you loved so much” wrote the Swiss presenter.

“I keep in my heart the words that only a man of great depth, like yours, could tell me – it continues – I will miss you and you will be missed by all the people who have been lucky enough to know you as a man. Have a good trip in the light. I love you”.