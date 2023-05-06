These are the words of the presenter: “The secret lies in the quantity and quality of food you ingest”

Michelle Hunziker never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours the name of the presenter of Strip the News returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The Swiss showgirl shared the secret recipe with which she keeps fit on her Instagram page. Let’s find out all the details together.

Michelle Hunziker has decided to share with her followers the secret of his physical form. In fact, the presenter posted a series of Instagram Stories in which she revealed what she eats for lunch. It’s about a recipe decidedly light in which, according to the presenter, it is appropriate to give importance to the quantity and quality of food you eat.

Aurora Ramazzotti’s mother shared a shot of a turkey marinated in lemon with curry and chilli followed by a plate of asparagus. These were the words of Michelle Hunziker about:

The secret lies in the quantity and quality of the food you eat.

Michelle Hunziker loving grandmother, the shots together with little Cesare Augusto move the web

But that’s not all. Over the last few hours Michelle Hunziker has become the protagonist of a shot that has moved and softened the entire population of the web. In detail, the presenter of Strip the News she appeared together with little Cesare Augusto, the eldest son who Aurora Ramazzotti he had together with his partner Goffredo Cerza.

In a recent interview with very trueMichelle Hunziker commented on being a grandmother with these words: