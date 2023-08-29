These are the words of the presenter: “You will see me again on TV very soon”

Michelle Hunziker he is without a doubt one of the most loved characters in the world of Italian entertainment. Over the last few hours, the Swiss presenter has become the protagonist of an announcement that has filled all her fans with joy. Michelle has in fact announced that she will soon be the protagonist, together with Gerry Scotti, of a new television program.

Summer is coming to an end and the most loved programs on the Italian small screen are about to return, along with many novelty. During an interview with ‘Tv, Sorrisi e Canzoni, Michelle Hunziker revealed that she is ready to return to Canale 5 with her Michelle Impossiblebut not only.

As already anticipated, the Swiss presenter has revealed that she will also be present at Strip the News as well as in a new program, supported by Gerry Scotti. These were his words about it:

You will see me on TV very soon. I can’t say much now, but there will be Michelle Impossible, Striscia la Notizia and another top secret upcoming project that will have to do with Gerry Scotti. For now I can’t say anything more. I can’t wait to tell you about it!

Michelle Hunziker talks about variety: her words

A few months ago, during an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’, Michelle Hunziker revealed her idea by expressing her opinion regarding the variety. These were his words:

Variety on TV today? There are many of us fighting so that general interest TV can survive in a world that offers so many alternatives. The solution and the ambition lie in being able to create an appointment, an event, such as the Sanremo Festival or a great football match; generate attention and expectation around something that “must be seen”.

