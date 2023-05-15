The presenter shared a shot of her brother on social media and the web goes crazy: that’s why

Michelle Hunziker never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the presenter has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? Michelle shared a snap that made the web go crazy. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Yesterday Michelle Hunziker announced her daughter’s communion Sun via a shot shared on his Instagram page. However, a detail has not escaped the eyes of the many followers of the presenter: the presence of the Brother of Michelle at the festivities. The shared shot caught everyone’s attention.

Michelle Hunziker’s brother has conquered all the followers of the presenter. His name is Harold Hunziker and at the moment there is not much information about him. We know that Harold is 53 years old, married and has a son, about whom nothing is known. As regards the professional sphere, we know that Harold is an entrepreneur and owns a restaurant in Geneva.

Michelle Hunziker announces the communion of Sole on her Instagram page: the outfit chosen by the presenter is a total white

On the occasion of the communion of her daughter Sole Michelle Hunziker opted for a look total white which enchanted everyone. It goes without saying that Aurora Ramazzotti was also present at the big event together with her companion Goffredo Cerca and little Cesare Augusto.

As for Sole’s outfit, however, the little one opted for a dress long and white to which he has combined a very cute crown of flowers. At the moment Michelle Hunziker has not shared any shots related to this, thus deciding to experience this special day spent with the family in the utmost privacy.