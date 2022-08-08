The rumors that the presenter is pregnant are becoming more and more insistent

In recent days the rumors that Michelle Hunziker are pregnant. The rumors about the possible pregnancy of the Swiss presenter do not stop and, in this regard, no confirmation or denial has yet arrived. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

Michelle Hunziker and Giovanni Angiolini have they decided to start a family? The gossip about the alleged is becoming more and more insistent pregnancy of the Swiss showgirl. In recent days Michelle Hunziker has become one of the most talked about characters. According to what is reported by the ‘Gossip and TV’ page, the presenter could be pregnant.

Despite the insistence of the rumors in circulation, the ex-wife of Eros Ramazzotti did not expose herself about the affair and preferred to remain silent. Recall that Michelle Hunziker in these days is in Sardinia to spend a few days of relaxation and to stay close to her fiance.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be any Announcements about this story that is affecting all lovers of gossip. Will Michelle Hunziker be able to expose herself on the matter and tell her about her? We’ll see.

Michelle Hunziker and Aurora Ramazzotti caught buying a pregnancy test

A few days ago Michelle and her daughter Aurora Ramazzotti were surprised to buy a pregnancy test. This has undoubtedly fueled the rumors of Michelle’s sweet expectation. Despite this, there are many who have thought about Aurora Ramazzotti’s alleged pregnancy.

In short, it is not known who needed the pregnancy test. For the moment, Giovanni Angiolini’s girlfriend and her daughter Aurora Ramazzotti prefer to stay in silence and don’t further fuel the gossip around them. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out how this story will evolve.